Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Raised to $225.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CB has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.88.

CB opened at $195.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $85.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb has a 1 year low of $128.52 and a 1 year high of $197.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total value of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

