The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the September 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the second quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,003.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. 17.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.79. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.2648 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th.

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

