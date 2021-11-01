Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PEZ opened at $93.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.49. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $97.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEZ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

