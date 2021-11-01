Royal Bank of Canada Raises Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target to $147.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.88.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

NYSE WCN opened at $136.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $129.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.47. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $97.02 and a 52-week high of $136.64. The company has a market cap of $35.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $482,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 27.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,197 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $139,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth $432,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.