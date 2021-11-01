Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Citigroup

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $288.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $270.69.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V opened at $211.77 on Thursday. Visa has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $412.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day moving average of $231.51.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total value of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,387 shares of company stock worth $7,121,895 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,176,752,000 after acquiring an additional 663,802 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,484,422,000 after acquiring an additional 946,851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,005,159 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,529,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,144 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

Featured Article: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.