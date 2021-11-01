WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WPP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WPP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:WPP opened at $72.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. WPP has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $72.75.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.8714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of WPP by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WPP by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of WPP by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

