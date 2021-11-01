Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $150.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZEN. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on Zendesk from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Zendesk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zendesk from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Zendesk from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.92.

Shares of ZEN opened at $101.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.17 and a 200-day moving average of $132.47. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -54.73 and a beta of 1.19. Zendesk has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $346.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.33 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 7,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.32, for a total transaction of $906,709.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $5,480,426.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEN. Amundi purchased a new position in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $317,846,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zendesk by 15.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after buying an additional 1,197,247 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zendesk by 84.1% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after buying an additional 844,397 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Zendesk by 169.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,703 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,617,000 after buying an additional 643,064 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the second quarter valued at about $87,193,000. Institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

