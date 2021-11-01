Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.63. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $27.70 EPS.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $302.13 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $157.83 and a 12-month high of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $276.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.