Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:TAST)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $424.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.94 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TAST. Craig Hallum cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

TAST stock opened at $3.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93. The firm has a market cap of $188.18 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.69. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $3.53 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. 44.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

