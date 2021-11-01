Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $34.87 on Monday. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $35.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4,140.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,512,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,481 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,647,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,477,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 1,354,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 298,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 59.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 605,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 225,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

