Axcelis Technologies (ACLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Axcelis Technologies to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $54.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Axcelis Technologies has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACLS. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Russell Low sold 3,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $167,332.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William J. Bintz sold 15,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $739,344.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,515. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Axcelis Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 68.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 115,899 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.85% of Axcelis Technologies worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

