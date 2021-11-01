Bausch Health Companies (BHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.35 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.60 billion.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Shares of TSE:BHC opened at C$34.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$36.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$43.97.

In other news, Director Richard Urbain De Schutter bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$33.02 per share, with a total value of C$330,162.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 280,857 shares in the company, valued at C$9,272,840.99.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.