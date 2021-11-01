Primoris Services (PRIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect Primoris Services to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Primoris Services has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.300-$2.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.30-2.50 EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $881.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, analysts expect Primoris Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRIM opened at $26.95 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Primoris Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

In other Primoris Services news, Director Terry D. Mccallister bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Primoris Services stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Primoris Services worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

