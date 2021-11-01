Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.70 to C$4.15 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Trican Well Service to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perfomr” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.45.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$3.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$863.37 million and a P/E ratio of -16.37. Trican Well Service has a one year low of C$1.12 and a one year high of C$3.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

