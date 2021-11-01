Contrasting Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) & New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp $1.77 billion 3.27 $511.11 million $0.87 14.29

New York Community Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cullman Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A New York Community Bancorp 0 5 3 0 2.38

New York Community Bancorp has a consensus target price of $13.28, indicating a potential upside of 6.86%. Given New York Community Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe New York Community Bancorp is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and New York Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp N/A N/A N/A New York Community Bancorp 34.32% 8.86% 0.99%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.1% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of New York Community Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New York Community Bancorp beats Cullman Bancorp on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cullman Bancorp Company Profile

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that engages in the provision of financial savings services through its subsidiary. Its subsidiary business offers deposits and loans. The company is headquartered in Cullman, AL.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

