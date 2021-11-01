Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $385.00 Price Target at Pivotal Research

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its target price boosted by Pivotal Research from $300.00 to $385.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Pivotal Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $303.64.

Spotify Technology stock opened at $289.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of -144.70 and a beta of 1.49. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.03.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 3.7% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

