Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $310.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Old Dominion Freight Line’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $278.63.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $341.35 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.07. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $344.16. The company has a market capitalization of $39.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

