Head-To-Head Analysis: Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) versus Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Lightning eMotors N/A -93.59% -6.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lightning eMotors 1 0 5 0 2.67

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.38%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.26%. Given Lightning eMotors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Lightning eMotors’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

