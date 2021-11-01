Citigroup Increases Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $45.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.86.
Shares of SLGN opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.
Silgan Company Profile
Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.
