Citigroup Increases Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $45.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SLGN. Truist initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a hold rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN opened at $40.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 14.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

