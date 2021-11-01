Truist Boosts Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Price Target to $200.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) had its price target increased by Truist from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AJG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $158.26.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $167.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.66. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $102.03 and a 12-month high of $168.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.43.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 442,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 64,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,028,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,646,000 after acquiring an additional 443,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 116,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

