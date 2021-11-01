Critical Analysis: Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) versus Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC)

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) and Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Cimarex Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chesapeake Energy $5.30 billion 1.18 -$9.73 billion ($43.49) -1.47 Cimarex Energy $1.56 billion 5.75 -$1.97 billion $1.39 62.73

Cimarex Energy has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chesapeake Energy. Chesapeake Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cimarex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chesapeake Energy and Cimarex Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chesapeake Energy 100.67% -301.73% 68.61% Cimarex Energy -1.19% 34.56% 11.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chesapeake Energy and Cimarex Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chesapeake Energy 0 2 6 0 2.75 Cimarex Energy 1 8 14 0 2.57

Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus price target of $72.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.00%. Cimarex Energy has a consensus price target of $79.65, indicating a potential downside of 8.66%. Given Chesapeake Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chesapeake Energy is more favorable than Cimarex Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Chesapeake Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Cimarex Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chesapeake Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cimarex Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Chesapeake Energy pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cimarex Energy pays out 77.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cimarex Energy has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Chesapeake Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming. As of December 31, 2020, it owned interests in approximately 7,400 oil and natural gas wells, including 5,900 properties with working interest and 1,500 properties with royalty interest; and had estimated proved reserves of 60 Mmboe. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

