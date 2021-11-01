Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.14 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to announce $266.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Unity Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $275.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $262.70 million. Unity Software posted sales of $200.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Unity Software.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on U shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

Shares of Unity Software stock opened at $151.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -68.78. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.29, for a total value of $762,875.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,505,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,016,941 shares of company stock valued at $129,229,097 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Unity Software by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gruss & Co. LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Emfo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

