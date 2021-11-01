GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

GSK stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 11.4% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp lifted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.0% during the third quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

