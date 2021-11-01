Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,384.41.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

