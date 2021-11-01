Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,550.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim restated a hold rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,620.93.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,466.73 on Thursday. Shopify has a 1 year low of $875.00 and a 1 year high of $1,650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 16.55 and a quick ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.99 billion, a PE ratio of 75.72, a P/E/G ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,450.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,384.41.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 60.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.