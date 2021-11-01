Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LAND. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $22.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $693.58 million, a PE ratio of -65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.07.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.27). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAND. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after acquiring an additional 44,446 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

