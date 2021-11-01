Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Home Point Capital Inc. is involved in homebuying and home ownership experience. The company’s primary business entity, Home Point Financial Corporation, is a mortgage originator and servicer. Through additional wholly owned subsidiaries Home Point Mortgage Acceptance Corporation and Home Point Asset Management, the company supports sustainable homeownership. Home Point Capital Inc. is based in ANN ARBOR, Mich. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Home Point Capital from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Home Point Capital in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.57 on Thursday. Home Point Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $637.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.17.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Point Capital will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Home Point Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Home Point Capital by 406.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $38,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the first quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

