Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €78.25 ($92.06).

ETR NEM opened at €99.20 ($116.71) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €85.17. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 52 week high of €105.05 ($123.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 98.22.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

