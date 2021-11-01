Lojas Renner Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 5th (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, November 5th. The 1.10000000 split was announced on Friday, November 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.
Shares of LRENY stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.
Lojas Renner Company Profile
