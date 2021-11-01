Lojas Renner Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, November 5th (OTCMKTS:LRENY)

Lojas Renner S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRENY) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, November 5th. The 1.10000000 split was announced on Friday, November 5th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of LRENY stock opened at $5.67 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. Lojas Renner has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $10.20.

Lojas Renner Company Profile

Lojas Renner SA engages in retail trading of clothing, sports articles, accessories, and cosmetics in the domestic market. It operates through following segments: Retail and Financial Products. The Retail segment refers to the trade of garment items for women, men and children fashion; perfumery, cosmetics, toiletry products, correlated, watches, as well as the home and decoration.

