Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Hunting (LON:HTG)

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Hunting (LON:HTG) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Hunting from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 275 ($3.59) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Hunting alerts:

Shares of HTG opened at GBX 169.40 ($2.21) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 207.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 229.96. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 130.95 ($1.71) and a 12-month high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The stock has a market capitalization of £279.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Hunting’s payout ratio is -0.23%.

In related news, insider Keith Lough bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £9,950 ($12,999.74).

About Hunting

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hunting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hunting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.