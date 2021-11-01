Nautilus Biotechnology (NAUT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). On average, analysts expect Nautilus Biotechnology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NAUT opened at $5.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.89. Nautilus Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $25.89.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain purchased 11,709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $90,276.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 335,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,588,038.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anna Mowry purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000. Institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

