Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Everbridge, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Everbridge in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst T. Tillman expects that the technology company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Everbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.92 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.40.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $159.31 on Monday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $178.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVBG. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Everbridge by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1,335.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 10.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the first quarter worth $421,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 17.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.70, for a total value of $199,337.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

