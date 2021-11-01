Inspecs Group’s (SPEC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inspecs Group (LON:SPEC) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPEC opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £405.16 million and a PE ratio of -105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 389.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 383.80. Inspecs Group has a 1-year low of GBX 171.65 ($2.24) and a 1-year high of GBX 638 ($8.34).

Inspecs Group PLC designs, produces, sells, markets, and distributes fashion eyewear and original equipment manufacturer products worldwide. It provides a range of branded and private label optical and sunglasses frames. Inspecs Group PLC offers its products directly to retailers, distributors, and brand partners.

