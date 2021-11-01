Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) PT Set at GBX 1,860 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,915 ($25.02) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 2,150 ($28.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,148.64 ($28.07).

RDSB opened at GBX 1,685 ($22.01) on Thursday. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 894.45 ($11.69) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($23.69). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,524.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,421.71.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.54%.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

