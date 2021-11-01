Magnite (MGNI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, analysts expect Magnite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magnite stock opened at $27.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 270.33 and a beta of 2.27. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $8.68 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In other news, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 3,329 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $89,283.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 418,934 shares in the company, valued at $11,235,809.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $39,720.42. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798 over the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Magnite stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.08% of Magnite worth $48,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

