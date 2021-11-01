Harsco (HSC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Harsco to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $570.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.36 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Harsco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Harsco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $17.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -570.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harsco has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harsco in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Harsco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 284,344 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Harsco worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.