Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ETCMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Eutelsat Communications in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Eutelsat Communications from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of Hold.

Get Eutelsat Communications alerts:

Shares of ETCMY stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. Eutelsat Communications has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.15.

Eutelsat Communications SA offers satellite-based telecommunication solutions. Its clients includes content and media providers from the private and public sectors such as government agencies, data science firms, fixed, and global mobile broadband markets. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Eutelsat Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eutelsat Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.