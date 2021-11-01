Ingevity Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.23 Per Share (NYSE:NGVT)

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ingevity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Rizzo forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ingevity’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 37.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NGVT. TheStreet lowered Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE NGVT opened at $77.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $53.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners increased its position in Ingevity by 1.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,328,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,413,000 after buying an additional 39,191 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,250,000 after buying an additional 45,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingevity by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 713,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,044,000 after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in Ingevity by 60.4% during the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 709,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,764,000 after buying an additional 267,400 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 706,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

