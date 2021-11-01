Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Diversified Energy (LON:DEC)

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diversified Energy (LON:DEC) in a research note published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on shares of Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of Diversified Energy stock opened at GBX 115.40 ($1.51) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.90, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Diversified Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 94.24 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 129.20 ($1.69). The firm has a market cap of £980.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.27.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a positive change from Diversified Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.63%. Diversified Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.20%.

In related news, insider Robert Hutson purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £257,500 ($336,425.40).

Diversified Energy Company Profile

Diversified Energy Company PLC operates as an independent owner and operator of producing natural gas and oil wells primarily in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. The company is involved in the production, marketing, and transportation of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensates.

