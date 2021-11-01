Short Interest in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Drops By 24.0%

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a decline of 24.0% from the September 30th total of 3,960,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CYRN opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.34. Cyren has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Get Cyren alerts:

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 103.67% and a negative net margin of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyren by 423.2% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cyren in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Cyren

CYREN Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-based security solutions. Its products include web and electronic mail security, cyber intelligence suite, malware attack detection, mobile security, uniform resource locator filtering, phishing intelligence feed, and anti-spam. The company was founded by Amir Lev, Gideon Mantel, and Nahum Sharfman on February 10, 1991 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Cyren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.