RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Short Interest Down 23.7% in October

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,030,000 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the September 30th total of 21,020,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 11,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. regents capital Ltd bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $99,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RLX Technology during the first quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology during the second quarter worth $91,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RLX opened at $4.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.52. RLX Technology has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.61 million during the quarter.

RLX Technology Company Profile

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

