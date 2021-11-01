Reviewing HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) & Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Macatawa Bank and HomeStreet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $91.20 million 3.15 $30.17 million N/A N/A HomeStreet $401.38 million 2.44 $79.99 million $3.85 12.25

HomeStreet has higher revenue and earnings than Macatawa Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Macatawa Bank and HomeStreet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A HomeStreet 0 1 1 0 2.50

HomeStreet has a consensus target price of $54.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given HomeStreet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HomeStreet is more favorable than Macatawa Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeStreet has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.5% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of HomeStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of HomeStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Macatawa Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. HomeStreet pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. HomeStreet pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macatawa Bank has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and HomeStreet has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Macatawa Bank and HomeStreet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 36.08% 13.06% 1.15% HomeStreet 29.78% 16.68% 1.63%

Summary

HomeStreet beats Macatawa Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company offers a range of commercial and personal banking services. It also includes checking, savings and certificates of deposit accounts, cash management, safe deposit boxes, trust services and commercial, mortgage and consumer loans, internet and telephone banking, and debit cards. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Holland, MI.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking. The company was founded on August 17, 1921 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

