Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $441,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTES. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 49.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,320,000 after acquiring an additional 255,067 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 32.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 92,590 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 313.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 422,363 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 164.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 486,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 302,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 130.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GTES opened at $16.44 on Monday. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.86 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

