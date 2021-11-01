Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

