Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $469.00 Million

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will post sales of $469.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $472.00 million and the lowest is $464.70 million. Allegiant Travel posted sales of $246.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.28) earnings per share.

ALGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $278.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $175.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.71. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $129.37 and a 1 year high of $271.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total value of $364,310.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $728,317. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,483,000 after acquiring an additional 186,147 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.