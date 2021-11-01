BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.
BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,151,249.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $357.72 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.29.
BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.
BeiGene Company Profile
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
