BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $362.00.

BGNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price objective for the company. CLSA raised shares of BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

In other news, CEO John Oyler sold 80,847 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total transaction of $12,205,471.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,151,249.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene purchased 2,543,800 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 432,847 shares of company stock worth $58,564,666 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 28.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter worth $22,444,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 6.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 54,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of BeiGene by 17.8% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,530,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $357.72 on Monday. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $219.20 and a 12-month high of $426.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a PE ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.29.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that BeiGene will post -12.22 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290).

