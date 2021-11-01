Royal Bank of Canada Raises Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $129.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Republic Services from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $134.60 on Friday. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $87.08 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.8% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

