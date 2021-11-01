Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.22.

Shares of ACGL opened at $41.82 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 22.28% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 53,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 361,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,859,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $1,758,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

