LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Trims Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Target Price to $6.75

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) had its target price cut by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $9.40 to $6.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Wrap Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Wrap Technologies stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.60. Wrap Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.72% and a negative net margin of 350.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wrap Technologies will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Smith sold 19,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total value of $146,240.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,240.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Barnes sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total value of $44,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,819 shares in the company, valued at $461,719.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,951 shares of company stock worth $226,161. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Wrap Technologies by 21.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,544,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,830,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc manufactures law enforcement products. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products include BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet.

