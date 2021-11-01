Royal Bank of Canada Trims Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Target Price to $38.00

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $39.59 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.64.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. Harley-Davidson has a 1 year low of $31.20 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HOG. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

