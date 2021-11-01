Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $239.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $234.05.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $204.01 on Friday. Caterpillar has a 12-month low of $153.04 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $111.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Caterpillar will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $563,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,434,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,272,000 after buying an additional 1,165,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $226,940,000. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.