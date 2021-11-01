Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.28. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.