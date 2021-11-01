Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
BUD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.40.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,093,739 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $761,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,089 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,995,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,465,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $609,597,000 after buying an additional 361,739 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $425,932,000 after buying an additional 261,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125,813.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,122 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $16,223,000 after buying an additional 257,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
